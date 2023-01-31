Arlisha Boykins, age 22, has been relieved of her duties as an assistant coach for the Churchland JV girls basketball team in Portsmouth, VA, after having impersonated a 13-year-old player that was out of town.
According to NBC affiliate WAVY in Newport News, VA, the game was played on January 21, and video obtained by WAVY shows Boykins actively playing and dressed out in the number 1 jersey for Churchland.
"Coaches always preach to the kids about integrity and those types of things, so I was just shocked," said the father of the impersonated 13-year-old.
Not only has the impersonated player stated a lack of interest in attending Churchland High School next year, but the other players on the team and their parents have chosen to opt out of the remainder of the season.
School officials have launched an investigation into the matter.
