An Arizona Superior Court judge ruled Friday that a 1901 ban on nearly all abortions in that state can be enforced, a decision that is likely to see an appeal and could energize female voters to turn out in greater numbers in the state's hotly contested US Senate and governor's races.
In ruling that Arizona's near-total ban on abortion could take effect, Pima County Superior Court Judge Kellie Johnson granted a request by the state's Republican attorney general to lift a court injunction that had barred enforcement of Arizona's pre-statehood ban on abortion after the Supreme Court ruled in Roe v. Wade in 1973.
"The court finds that because the legal basis for the judgment entered in 1973 has now been overruled, it must vacate the judgment in its entirety," Johnson wrote in the ruling released Friday.
The judge's ruling effectively outlaws all abortions in Arizona except when the procedure is necessary to save the mother's life.
This story is breaking and will be updated.
