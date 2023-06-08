Allied Air Enterprises has recalled Armstrong Air and Air Ease gas furnaces due to a carbon monoxide poising hazard.
The hazard is described as having a component inside the furnace improperly assembled, causing the furnace to produce high levels of carbon monoxide (CO) under certain operating conditions, which poses a risk of CO poisoning to the consumer.
#Recall Allied Air’s Armstrong Air and AirEase single stage gas furnaces can produce high levels of carbon monoxide (CO) under certain conditions, which poses a risk of CO poisoning. Get free repair. CONTACT: 800-448-5872 or https://t.co/RHvEXqUPWjhttps://t.co/yAW9AUyN7n pic.twitter.com/Adcpz0GRpC— US Consumer Product Safety Commission (@USCPSC) June 8, 2023
An estimated 9,255 units have been recalled as of Thursday, June 8, 2023.