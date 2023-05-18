Colbert County Animal Shelter in Tuscumbia, Alabama had a slight delay in opening this week after a shelter Husky threw a party in the lobby, with two fur buddies to accompany him that he let out.
Titan the Husky's escapade went viral and he has now been adopted by a family said to be experienced with his breed.
Since then, the shelter is trying to help Titan permanently break his friends, Grace and JR, out of the shelter into furr-ever homes.
You can see bits of Titan and his friends enjoying their night out, courtesy of the Colbert County Animal Shelter.