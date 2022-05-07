This undated photo provided by Yurok Tribal Government shows two California condors waiting for release in a designated staging enclosure, which is attached to the flight pen. The endangered birds have returned to the skies over the state's far northern coast redwood forests for the first time in more than a century. Two captive-bred birds were released Tuesday, May 3, 2022, in Redwood National Park, an hour's drive south of the Oregon state line. (Yurok Tribal Government via AP)