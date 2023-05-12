ACM Awards 2023: See the full list of winners

The 58th Academy of Country Music (ACM) Awards took place Thursday with co-hosts Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks live from the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas.
The ACM's celebrate country music's biggest stars and emerging talent.
Lainey Wilson was the night's standout artist with three wins, including album of the year, and Chris Stapleton won the coveted entertainer of the year award.
Miranda Lambert, Kane Brown, Luke Combs, Keith Urban and Jelly Roll were among the evening's many performers, with co-host and 2022 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Parton closing out the show with a performance of "World on Fire," a new track off her highly-anticipated rock album, "Rockstar."
Ed Sheeran also made a surprise appearance to perform his new song "Life Goes On" in a duet with Luke Combs.
The ACM's were streamed live on Prime Video and will be rebroadcast on Friday for free on Amazon Freevee starting at 8 p.m. ET.
See below for a full list of nominees with the winners indicated in bold.
ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR
- Jason Aldean
- Kane Brown
- Luke Combs
- Miranda Lambert
- Chris Stapleton *WINNER
- Carrie Underwood
- Morgan Wallen
FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
- Kelsea Ballerini
- Miranda Lambert
- Ashley McBryde
- Carly Pearce
- Lainey Wilson *WINNER
MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
- Kane Brown
- Luke Combs
- Jordan Davis
- Chris Stapleton
- Morgan Wallen *WINNER
DUO OF THE YEAR
- Brooks & Dunn
- Brothers Osborne *WINNER
- Dan + Shay
- Maddie & Tae
- The War and Treaty
GROUP OF THE YEAR
- Lady A
- Little Big Town
- Midland
- Old Dominion *WINNER
- Zac Brown Band
NEW FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
- Priscilla Block
- Megan Moroney
- Caitlyn Smith
- Morgan Wade
- Hailey Whitters *WINNER
NEW MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
- Zach Bryan *WINNER
- Jackson Dean
- ERNEST
- Dylan Scott
- Nate Smith
- Bailey Zimmerman
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
- "Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville" - Ashley McBryde
- "Bell Bottom Country" - Lainey Wilson *WINNER
- "Growin' Up" - Luke Combs
- "Mr. Saturday Night" - Jon Pardi
- "Palomino" - Miranda Lambert
SINGLE OF THE YEAR
- "Heart Like A Truck" - Lainey Wilson
- "Never Wanted To Be That Girl" - Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde
- "She Had Me At Heads Carolina" - Cole Swindell *WINNER
- "Thank God" - Kane Brown with Katelyn Brown
- "'Til You Can't" - Cody Johnson
SONG OF THE YEAR
- "Sand In My Boots" - Morgan Wallen
- "She Had Me At Heads Carolina" - Cole Swindell *WINNER
- "'Til You Can't" - Cody Johnson
- "Wait in the truck" - HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson
- "You Should Probably Leave" - Chris Stapleton
VISUAL MEDIA OF THE YEAR
- "HEARTFIRST" - Kelsea Ballerini
- "She Had Me At Heads Carolina" - Cole Swindell
- "Thank God" - Kane Brown with Katelyn Brown
- "'Til You Can't" - Cody Johnson
- "Wait in the truck" - HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson *WINNER
- "What He Didn't Do" - Carly Pearce
SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR
- Nicolle Galyon
- Ashley Gorley *WINNER
- Chase McGill
- Josh Osborne
- Hunter Phelps
ARTIST-SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR
- Luke Combs
- ERNEST
- HARDY *WINNER
- Miranda Lambert
- Morgan Wallen
MUSIC EVENT OF THE YEAR
- "At the End of a Bar" - Chris Young with Mitchell Tenpenny
- "She Had Me At Heads Carolina [Remix]" - Cole Swindell & Jo Dee Messina
- "Thank God" - Kane Brown with Katelyn Brown
- "Thinking 'Bout You" - Dustin Lynch feat. MacKenzie Porter
- "Wait in the truck" - HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson *WINNER
