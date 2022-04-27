A Tennessee Most Wanted Alert is out for a man considered armed and dangerous.
Cody Keith Christian was last seen in Kingsport, Tennessee.
A #TNMostWanted Alert has been issued on behalf of @FBIKnoxville for Cody Keith Christian.
He is facing several federal charges, including Hobbs Act Robbery, Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Violent Crime, and Felon in Possession of a Firearm.
