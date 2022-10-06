A 38-year-old man was "peacefully" taken into custody Thursday after allegedly fatally shooting one person and barricading himself in a hotel room for more than six hours in Dearborn, Michigan, according to authorities.
Following hours of negotiations, "the barricaded gunman has been taken into custody without incident. Michigan Ave is still closed and will be as the investigation continues," Michigan State Police tweeted Thursday night.
The suspect has a history of mental illness, Dearborn Police Chief Issa Shahin said during a news conference Thursday night.
"Prior to our arrival, there was a shooting and it was a fatality," Shahin said. The man who was killed was a 55-year-old clerk at the Hampton Inn.
Dearborn police tweeted that there was an "active shooting scene" at 12:51 p.m. CT Thursday at 22324 Michigan Ave., asking people to stay away from the "active and dangerous scene." Dearborn is about 6 miles west of Detroit.
The incident started when the suspect got into a dispute with hotel staff regarding money, according to Shahin.
"Troopers and officers are working on clearing the entire area around the hotel. Please stay away from the area as this is an active situation and extremely dangerous to the public," state police tweeted.
DuVall Elementary School, located less than a mile from the Hampton Inn, was under a soft lockdown.
"There is a situation outside the building, and we are not allowing anyone into the school at this time. All of our staff and students are safe, and our learning and day is continuing. There will be no outside activity at DuVall," the school posted on its website.
