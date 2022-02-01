FILE - In this March 14, 2021, file photo wait staff walk through an empty dining room as diners eat outside in front of beach views at Gladstones restaurant in the Pacific Palisades section of Los Angeles. Los Angeles County can reopen even more businesses while expanding how many people are allowed to dine indoors or catch a movie, California public health officials announced Tuesday, March 30, 2021. The county of 10 million people was one of several that moved into the state's orange tier, which is the second-least restrictive of California's four-tier system. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)