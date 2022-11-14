Devin Chandler was a gifted football player who was always smiling and trying to make sure those around him were happy, his former football coach Adam Sykes said in a statement.
Chandler was one of three football players from the University of Virginia who were killed in a shooting late Sunday as a bus returned to the school's main campus in Charlottesville from a field trip, school officials said.
"(Chandler) was one of the happiest young men I ever had the privilege of knowing," Sykes said. "He was always smiling, and you saw him with every kind of group in the school. He just wanted to make those around him as happy as he was."
University of Virginia President Jim Ryan identified the three football players killed as Devin Chandler from Virginia Beach, Virginia, Lavel Davis Jr. from Ridgeville, South Carolina, and D'Sean Perry of Miami.
"This is an unimaginably sad day for our community," said Ryan.
Two students were wounded in the shooting and were being treated at UVA Medical Center, Ryan said.
These are the stories of the victims.
Devin Chandler
Devin Chandler's family moved to Arlington, Tennessee, before his high school freshman year and played as a wide receiver and defensive back for Arlington High School in Tennessee, according to Sykes who was the head football coach at the school.
"We knew from the moment we saw him he was a very gifted player with a lot of potential," Sykes said.
Chandler was a player the team could always count on, even when tragedy struck his junior year, Sykes said.
"Even during his junior year when his dad passed away in the middle of the season, he came to me and said, 'Coach, I want to play this week. My dad would want me to play this week.' That was his character: always thinking of others."
As he moved on to college, Chandler played as a wide receiver and kick returner for UVA and had transferred this offseason from the University of Wisconsin. He was a junior.
Lavel Davis Jr.
Lavel Davis Jr. was one of the top wide receivers for the Virginia Cavaliers this season. As a 6-foot-7-inch receiver, Davis was the team's primary deep threat, with 16 catches for 371 yards and two touchdowns on the year, good for a stellar 23.2 yards per catch.
As a freshman in 2020, he had 20 catches for 515 yards and five touchdowns -- an average of 25.75 yards per catch, second-best in the country -- but missed the 2021 season due to injury.
In a May 2021 video on UVA Football's Twitter, Davis said outside of class he enjoyed watching '90s movies and reading Shakespeare plays and the Bible.
"Virginia is the perfect place for anybody who wants to work hard and be great," he said. "At Virginia, it's way bigger than football."
A friend of the family created a GoFundMe campaign to help the family cover funeral expenses.
D'Sean Perry
D'Sean Perry was known for his quick wit and his kind heart among the teachers and staff at Miami's Gulliver Preparatory Academy, from where he graduated in 2019, the school's president Cliff King said in a statement.
"D'Sean was an amazing soul that made his family and community proud," head football coach Earl Sims said. "His high moral character and integrity spoke volumes about the young man he was becoming. His presence was rich and made every encounter worthwhile."
The parents of Perry thanked the South Florida and Charlottesville communities for the support they've received since the shooting, according to their attorney Michael Haggard.
"On behalf of D'Sean's parents, Happy and Sean Perry, and their entire family, we thank the South Florida and Charlottesville communities for the outpouring of support during this impossibly tragic time," Haggard said in a statement to CNN.
In the statement, Perry's parents also said they would not speak publicly about their son's passing out of respect for the University of Virginia community, which "has been terrorized by another mass shooting in the United States."
Perry, a junior, was a linebacker for Virginia who has played in 15 games over the last three seasons. On Saturday against Pittsburgh, he tallied two tackles in the 37-7 loss.
Two others shot
Only one of the two students who survived the shooting had been identified as of Monday.
Mike Hollins Jr. is intubated, but in stable condition, his family told CNN.
Hollins is a junior and plays running back for the university's football team. His sister, Ebony Hollins-Allen, says the family is still in disbelief, but grateful that her brother is responsive.
"He's communicating with us using pen and paper," Hollins-Allen said. "He's asking about his teammates. "Specifically, he's asking about his teammate and his best friend D'Sean Perry. He's really concerned about D'Sean."
She said her brother doesn't know that Perry died in the shooting.
"We haven't told him yet because he's intubated and we don't want to upset him," she said.
Hollins is expected to undergo a second surgery on Tuesday but is expected to do well, Hollins-Allen said.
"We're lucky Michael was spared but we're still grieving for the three families that cannot say the same," she said. "Our heart aches for them. That was my brother's brothers."
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.