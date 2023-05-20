9 critically endangered red wolf pups were born at the North Carolina Zoo

(CNN) — The North Carolina Zoo has welcomed two litters of red wolf pups, bringing in a dozen new members of the world’s most endangered wolf species.
The wolves were born as part of the zoo’s contribution to the American Red Wolf SAFE Program, it said on Instagram.
“The first litter, born to parents Marsh and Roan, has three pups, and the second litter, born to Denali and May, has six, for a total of 9 pups!” the zoo said in a post on May 9.
Wolf pups born at the zoo are housed in a private area to reduce their acclimation to humans, the zoo said, giving them the best chance to survive in the wild. The veterinary staff checks the litters every two weeks to make sure the pups are healthy, it said.
“Most endangered Canid species in the world, living in the wild only in northeastern NC. Zoo’s efforts help keep the species viable. Congrats to zoo team (and the parents)!” tweeted Reid Wilson, the secretary of North Carolina’s Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.
The red wolf population began to decline in the United States due to intensive predator control programs and habitat deterioration, according to the US Fish and Wildlife Service, and were “decimated by the early 20th century.” The service began conservation and recovery efforts in the late 1960s.
To date, the service estimates there are as many as 25 wolves in the wild, and 278 in captivity.
