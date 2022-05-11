75-year-old Tanios “Tony” Helou of Deux-Montagnes, Quebec, Canada officially holds the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS® title for the oldest male to perform a headstand.
Tony, who achieved the record title on 16 October 2021 at 75 years and 33 days old, was inspired to attempt the feat for his family, but also wanted to prove that it’s possible to achieve great things at any age.
Having always been physically fit, Tony would often walk on his hands for fun as a young man. At age 55, he began running every day, doing pushups, and performing headstands up against a wall.
Once Tony mastered the skill, he started practicing his headstands everywhere he could, at home, at the park, and in front of family and friends. Tony says that he is “not shy about performing headstands.”
Tony’s daily routine involves going to sleep and waking up early, running for 15 to 20 minutes to get his coffee, and doing a headstand followed by 20 pushups.
Tony’s daughter, Rola Helou, says that for as long as she can remember, her dad has been able to achieve headstands. Realizing her father’s skill was unique due to his age, she encouraged Tony to reach out to Guinness World Records.
Although Tony admits that headstands have always come naturally easy to him, he has learned to perfect his technique throughout the years. “At the beginning it was hard, but I found the right way to do it and it is much easier now,” he said.
Tony’s biggest challenge was doing the headstand on concrete the day of his record attempt.
The headstand was originally meant to be performed on the grass, but he had to improvise due to the rain and believes he would have been able to hold the headstand for even longer, but the concrete was painful on his head.
Tony hopes that his current record title will inspire elders to make healthy food choices and stay active and hopes to show the world that it’s never too late to be fit. “If my story can inspire others to stay healthy, it would make me very happy.”
In the future, Tony would love to face his fears head-on and attempt a headstand using just two fingers.