Animal Rescue Corps (ARC) was alerted by the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) about a distressing situation in La Vergne involving mistreated cats and dogs.
According to the press release, the crew discovered 48 dogs and 5 cats living in unhygienic conditions and experiencing various health problems.
The ARC field team found that 39 dogs lived in crates filled with feces or wandering freely inside a trailer.
They also found three small dogs living in a shed, four small dogs in a raccoon trap outside, and two large dogs chained in the yard.
Five cats were also discovered inside the trailer and on the property.
Due to their exposure to inhumane living conditions, the animals urgently needed medical attention for various issues, such as dental disease, hernias, tumors, skin inflammation, eye infections, and parasites.
All animals have now been moved to ARC's facility in Gallatin, Tennessee, as part of Operation Daylight Save and are receiving the necessary medical care and vaccinations.
They will then be matched with shelters and rescue organizations for adoption.
Tim Woodward, ARC's Executive Director, expressed relief at being able to respond quickly to the situation, stating that "These animals were in desperate need and couldn't wait another day."
You can donate to Animal Rescue Corps here.