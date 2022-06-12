Five teenagers and a 9-year-old were shot Saturday night in Louisville, Kentucky, police said.
The shooting happened on the Big Four Bridge, a former railroad span that is now used by pedestrians and cyclists near Waterfront Park, the Louisville Metropolitan Police Department said.
"We know the park was filled with a lot of people. We're asking for anybody that witnessed or observed anything to please give us a call," Major Brian Kuriger said.
Just after 9:00 p.m., officers responded to reports of people shot and discovered three teenagers who had been wounded, police said. The teens were transferred to a hospital and at least one of them was listed in critical condition with life-threatening injuries.
Two other teens later arrived at the hospital on their own with gunshot wounds.
On Monday, police said a 9-year-old was also grazed by a bullet in the shooting.
The victims' ages ranged from 9 to 16, according to Elizabeth Ruoff, the Louisville police spokesperson.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.