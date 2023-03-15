A 3-year-old boy discovered unconscious in a Nashville hotel pool is making significant improvements on his road to recovery.
His mother, Lacy Cotton, claims that her best friend is responsible for her child's state and should be punished for it.
Cotton alleges that she napped while her best friend, Mace Reggetz, took her children for a walk.
The next thing she knew, her son was in the hospital, and her friend was gone. Cotton says her friend left the two boys unattended in the pool, causing her son to require a ventilator.
Brentley was taken off his ventilator on Wednesday and is now breathing on his own.
"Even though he can't walk or talk anymore like they are saying, which I have faith he will, he can still be alive, and I am thankful for that," the mother said.
Cotton says that her friendship with Reggetz has ended, and she wants her to face the consequences of her actions.
"I want to see that she gets payback for what she did to my poor little baby," she says. "However long she needs in jail, she deserves it."
Metro Police say they are investigating the incident, and a GoFundMe page has been established to help the family with medical expenses.