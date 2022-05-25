The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
Chattanooga
Light Rain
H 75°
L 67°
71°
Altamont
Mostly Cloudy
H 80°
L 65°
75°
Athens
Cloudy
H 85°
L 67°
83°
Benton
Rain
H 75°
L 66°
70°
Chatsworth
Rain
H 75°
L 66°
70°
Dalton
Rain
H 75°
L 67°
70°
Dayton
Mostly Cloudy
H 75°
L 62°
74°
Dunlap
Rain
H 75°
L 66°
70°
Murphy
Cloudy
H 85°
L 67°
83°
Pikeville
Mostly Cloudy
H 75°
L 62°
74°
Summerville
Rain
H 74°
L 66°
69°
Ringgold
Rain
H 75°
L 66°
70°
Trenton
Rain
H 75°
L 66°
70°
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.