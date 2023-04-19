Investigators on Thursday charged a sixth person with reckless murder in connection with a deadly shooting at a Sweet 16 birthday party, saying in court documents they believe gunmen shot into the crowd during the celebration. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency on Thursday night announced the arrest of a sixth person, a 15-year-old juvenile. Investigators say in court documents they believe five of those charged in the case were present at the party on April 15 and “discharged firearms into the crowd” resulting in the deaths of four people. All six suspects face reckless murder charges in connection with the fatal shooting at the party killed four young people, ranging in age from 17 to 23, and shocked the east Alabama city of Dadeville.