2 inmates who escaped Tennessee jail are deceased, sheriff's office says

Two of three inmates who escaped from a jail in northeast Tennessee Friday are dead, according to the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office. Authorities are still looking for the third man.
Timothy Sarver and Tobias Carr were "confirmed deceased in Wilmington," North Carolina, the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post on Monday, without giving details on how the two died.
"Preliminary information indicates both men were involved in a robbery at a convenience store in another part of North Carolina and led authorities on a multi-jurisdictional pursuit before the vehicle was disabled in Wilmington," the post said.
"Johnny Brown remains at large. Anyone with information concerning his whereabouts is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND," the post read.
The men escaped the Sullivan County Jail through an HVAC air vent on the roof, police told CNN affiliate WCYB.
On Sunday, authorities said they believed the inmates were in southwestern Virginia near the town of Pulaski and could be traveling in a white Chevrolet truck.
A reward of $7,500 was offered for information leading to the arrest of each, according to the sheriff's office.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the US Marshals Service are assisting with the investigation.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.