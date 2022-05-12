These panels show the first two images ever taken of black holes. On the left is M87*, the supermassive black hole at the centre of the galaxy Messier 87 (M87), 55 million light-years away. On the right is Sagittarius A* (Sgr A*), the black hole at the centre of our Milky Way. The two images show the black holes as they would appear in the sky, with their bright rings appearing to be roughly the same size, despite M87* being around a thousand times larger than Sgr A*. The images were captured by the Event Horizon Telescope (EHT), a global network of radio telescopes including the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA) and Atacama Pathfinder EXperiment (APEX), in which ESO is co-owner.