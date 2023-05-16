The Budgetel Inn is getting closer to reopening. A recent health department inspection from May 8th shows the hotel passed with a 94 and only 4 minor violations. While the owners were working to clean up the hotel. The Regional Homeless Coalition worked to get families out of hotels and into permanent housing.
Mackenzie Kelly, Deputy Director for the Chattanooga Regional Homeless Coalition recalled the morning hundreds of families were told to vacate the motel.
"The day that the Budgetel closed it was crisis situation, it was panic mode. As the day progressed you could tell who truly had nowhere to go they were still hanging around trying to figure things out," she said.
They ended up with 141 households in need of assistance to avoid homelessness.
They put all the families in hotels room, while they worked to figure out better housing, "Every 2 weeks it was costing about $62,000."
Thanks to donations from Hamilton County Commission, City Council, crowdsourcing and other local organizations they were able to help cover those hotel costs. Kelly said they worked the city's Office of Homelessness and Supportive Housing to find permanent housing for former Budgetel residents.
"They were working every single day, they were at these hotels were people were staying and they working on getting applications done for public housing, getting applications done for section 8 vouchers," said Kelly.
Through all their hard work, she said they were able to get 69 families in permanent housing, 56 other families were able to find housing on their own.
"A lot of families have been housed that were just living in extended to stay to extended stay to extended stay, ultimately I think for a lot of folks it gave them the opportunity for housing that they would not have gotten if they would have still been in the Budgetel," explained Kelly.
The motel has one more walk through before having another court hearing on June 22.