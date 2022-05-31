A local wrestling venue is putting Red Bank on the map as they host the new season of a pro wrestling show.
Jaden Newman has always had a passion for professional wrestling.
After one of his training sessions, his grandfather, James "Grandbud" Higdon, brought him to an empty building.
"We came to this building and I said what is this and he said this is where we're going to run TWE Chattanooga," said Newman.
In 2013, Higdon opened Total Wrestling Entertainment, or TWE as a place for his grandson and other wrestlers to learn and grow.
"I was blessed enough that my grandfather believed in me and really saw that I was willing to chase this dream," said Newman.
In 2020, Newman and his wife have taken over the venue and continue to see an increase in their fan base. The hard work they put in to grow professional wrestling in the Tennessee Valley is paying off.
Newman says Independent Wrestling TV reached out to him about hosting the new season of Uncharted Territory, an internationally live-streamed event at TWE.
"And we were like absolutely. Because it gives a chance for us to put a lot of the southern scene on a platform, for years that we felt we never had."
Uncharted Territory is a weekly series that airs every Monday night until August. This is the first time the event is being hosted in the South, something Newman said hasn't been done since the 80s.
"That was where you would see the Fargo's, you'd see Tojo Yamamoto's, Pat Rose and Randy Rose and so many others, but you would also see the big names like Andre the Giant would come to town, Randy Savage would be fairly regular here," said Newman.
He said he's proud to provide family-friendly wrestling events in Red Bank.
"There's nothing like independent professional wrestling, so to be able to bring that here genuinely means so much."
