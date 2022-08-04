Voters north of the river have a choice between David Sharpe (D) and Ruth Jeno (R) for their next county commissioner.
Incumbent Commissioner David Sharpe is running for re-election. His campaign website says he is running to "continue to be a strong advocate for public education, housing, and good-paying jobs."
Ruth Jeno is looking to unseat Sharpe. She currently serves as a Red Bank city commissioner, where she previously served as the first female mayor in the city. Her campaign website says she is running to focus on "education, economic development, and safety for our families in all neighborhoods."