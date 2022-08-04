Voters north of the river have a choice between David Sharpe (D) and Ruth Jeno (R) for their next county commissioner.

Incumbent Commissioner David Sharpe is running for re-election. His campaign website says he is running to "continue to be a strong advocate for public education, housing, and good-paying jobs."

Ruth Jeno is looking to unseat Sharpe. She currently serves as a Red Bank city commissioner, where she previously served as the first female mayor in the city. Her campaign website says she is running to focus on "education, economic development, and safety for our families in all neighborhoods."

Reporter

Liam joined the Local 3 News team as a reporter in July of 2021. Before coming to the Tennessee Valley, Liam spent five years living around North Carolina. Most recently, he worked in Jacksonville, North Carolina as a reporter for NBC Affiliate WITN News.

