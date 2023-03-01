Participants in the rally say SB 0001 and SB 0003 target the trans and drag community.
“There's always going to be people who are going to be trying to fight your existence, who don't want you to be there,” says Mason Croegaert. “But it's really just important to make sure that you are seeing that you are heard and that they know that you exist.”
SB 0001:
“Public Health - As introduced, prohibits a healthcare provider from performing on a minor or administering to a minor a medical procedure if the performance or administration of the procedure is for the purpose of enabling a minor to identify with, or live as, a purported identity inconsistent with the minor’s sex.”
Croegaert says gender-affirming health care was lifesaving for him. He got access to it when he turned 18, but he does not believe others should be legally required to the same.
“I know that there are children out there, that if they’re coming from accepting households, accepting parents, that being given that care can be life changing for them,” he says.
SB 0003:
“Obscenity and Pornography - As introduced, creates an offense for a person who engages in an adult cabaret performance on public property or in a location where the adult cabaret performance could be viewed by a person who is not an adult.”
Croegaert says some people have a misconception of drag performances, that it is inherently sexual.
“When it comes down to it, drag is about art,” says Croegaert. “It’s about expression.”
Croegaert and fellow executive board member Abby Bean, advise people to educate themselves on the topic.
They hope Governor Lee does not sign the bills into law but say their group will continue to fight.
“I’m safe enough that I feel comfortable to be myself,” says Bean. “And if I’m not, then who will be?”