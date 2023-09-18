"Every three hours a person or vehicle is hit by a train in the United States,” says Executive Director of Tennessee Operation LifeSaver, Jill McClintock.
Chattanooga Police say they were called just after one, for a man struck by a train. Construction workers say a man operating a backhoe near the tracks was hit by the passing train engine. Police believe the engineer did not see the construction flaggers.
No charges have been filed, but the collision is being investigated.
The victim, a 52-year-old man, was given medical attention at the scene. His injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.
Norfolk Southern says they were not involved in this incident because the train engine in question is currently leased out.
In Bradley County, the Sheriff’s Office says a vehicle was struck by a train. They say it happened in Charleston on Cass Street.
Norfolk Southern says, “We’re aware of an incident at the Cass Street crossing involving a train and a truck. No Norfolk Southern employees were injured.”
We have also reached out to the Tennessee Highway Patrol for more information.
"Safety is everybody's responsibility. We just have to always remember to always expect a train every time you're near a railroad crossing or track. Stay off, stay away, stay safe,” says McClintock.
She says last year, more than 2,000 collisions claimed nearly 300 lives and caused more than 800 injuries in crossing and trespassing injuries.
She says more than 60% of collisions occur at crossings that have lights and/or gates.
For safety, Norfolk Southern says to:
- Avoid stopping on railroad tracks
- Check both directions and ensure you and your vehicle have enough time to cross
- Do not walk, jog, bike on or beside tracks
- Only cross tracks at designated pedestrian or roadway crossings
We will continue to bring you updates as we learn more information.