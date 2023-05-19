A craft has turned into a calling for a group of quilters at Red Bank Church of Christ.
Mike Goodson started the quilting ministry more than six years ago.
The idea was to bring people together and teach them a new skill.
“We could have young people and older people at the congregation and they could comingle. They could pass on their talents to the next generation,” said Goodson.
The group, which meets weekly, has made quilts for newborns, dialysis, Alzheimer’s and cancer patients, as well as seniors, children who have special needs and soldiers serving overseas.
During the pandemic, the group helped doctors and nurses too.
“We made thousands of masks that we sent all over the country because people couldn't get masks and then they ran out of surgical caps and so we had to make surgical caps," said Goodson.
Donations have kept the project going.
“The word has gotten out and people realize sometimes that they have all this material that they don't know what to do with and they think, give it to this program. They'll make something pretty out of it,” said Goodson.
The volunteers say the journey of quilting has been rewarding.
"It's a blessing, making the quilts and giving the quilts. I think all of my ladies would say it's a blessing, especially the camaraderie they have when they're in here working. They become so close, especially the cross generational camaraderie, which is exactly what we were shooting for when we first started this program,” said Goodson.
For Goodson, what they've done is powerful.
Since starting the program more than six years ago, Goodson estimates they've given away an average of 12 to 15 quilts each month.