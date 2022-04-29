INGREDIENTS:
1 pound ground beef
1 packet taco seasoning
3/4 cup water
1 can (15 oz) refried beans
1 can (10 oz) enchilada sauce
1/4 cup diced tomatoes
1 1/2 cup shredded Colby Jack cheese
8 tostadas
Green Onions/Chives
INSTRUCTIONS:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
In a large skillet brown ground beef, breaking up into small pieces. Once cooked, add taco seasoning and water. Bring to a boil, reduce heat and simmer until most of the liquid is absorbed.
Add refried beans.
Spread about 1/4 cup of meat/beans evenly over the bottom of each tostada.
Place another tostada over the top of the meat. Spread about 2 Tbls of enchilada sauce evenly over the tostada. Divide tomatoes evenly over the top of the tortillas.
Sprinkle the cheese in an even layer over the top.
Place each pizza on a baking sheet and bake for 8-10 minutes until the cheese is melted and everything is hot.
Add green onions/chives and serve.