Ingredients:
2 Tablespoons Butter
1 Large Onions Peeled and Sliced
1 Tablespoon Olive Oil
1 Pound Chicken Breasts cut into bite sized pieces
1 Teaspoon Salt
½ Teaspoon Pepper
1 Teaspoon Garlic Powder
½ Teaspoon Italian Seasoning
1 Pound Penne
3 Cups Beef Broth
½ Cup Heavy Cream
½ Cup Mozzarella Cheese, Shredded
½ Cup Parmesan, Shredded
Instructions:
Heat the butter in a large skillet over medium heat.
Add the onions and cook, stirring occasionally until onions are tender and caramelized. About 15 minutes.
Remove the onions to a bowl.
Season the chicken with the salt, pepper, garlic powder, and Italian seasoning.
Heat the olive oil in the same skillet.
Add the chicken to the skillet and cook and stir for 5 minutes until the chicken is seared on all sides.
Add the onions back to the pan along with the pasta and beef broth.
Bring to a boil and then simmer over low heat until most of the liquid is absorbed and pasta is tender.
Stir in the heavy cream, mozzarella, and parmesan cheese.
Top with parsley if desired.