Ternae Jordan Sr., Senior Pastor Mt. Canaan Baptist Church says “There are a lot of people who don’t have insurance.”
Jordan says his church had a vision for the past decade to open Purpose Point Community Health. It’s located in an area in desperate need of health care service.
Ternae Jordan says “As a matter of fact, East Chattanooga has the highest health disparities in the city of Chattanooga. We are bringing the care to the area where it is needed.”
Jordan says Purpose Point will provide a holistic approach by providing physical, mental, social, and spiritual care.
Dr. David Salerno, Medical Director says “We are going to provide basic health care. Handling blood pressure and diabetes. Those sorts of common health problems many of us have in a neighborhood where we feel we can be of service.”
Dr. Salerno is the medical director. He says because so many communities like this one are considered a food desert, they plan to address that need as well.
Dr. David Salerno says “In addition to that the neighborhood we are in has a need for food. We are planning to open up a small grocery. Also teaching methods to prepare food.”
Education will be a big part of their mission.
Dr. David Salerno says “Exercise, proper way to prepare food in a healthy manner. Those sorts of things. In addition to providing healthcare.”
Treating the mind, body, and soul.
Ternae Jordan Sr. says “We are bringing those services to the people. To have doctors who volunteer their service to meet these needs. It meets the ministry we have in serving our community.”