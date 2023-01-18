A man with ties to at least two church youth programs and former PTA president, was in court Wednesday morning to face child molestation charges, in Georgia.
The charges against Dustin Spiller have been a shock to some parents who knew him.
Anthony Dye, with the Child Advocacy Center, says the case does not surprise him.
He says from the children they help, about 90% of the time the child and family know the abuser.
"It's more common than people know and want to admit," said Anthony Dye.
Anthony Dye says its important to remind your children about 'Stranger Danger,' but often times if a child is being abused its by someone they know and even care about.
He says there are signs to look out for.
"Maybe they have started to withdraw or maybe they don't want to go to church or they have real fear about going to school, or to a neighbor's house, or something like that," said Dye.
Dye says it's vital to educate your children about predators, how to look out for themselves, and to talk to a parent if they think they've been targeted.
"Talk to them about touches… touches they like, touches that they don't like.. also talk to them about what touches that are appropriate and by whom," said Dye.
Dye says children need to know the difference between parents examining them or even getting a check up at the doctors, compared to a possible predator.
He says if you are suspicious of any type of abuse to report it immediately.
"It is 100% okay to make a report and it comes out that nothing happened. That's what we all want, but how do we know that if it doesn't get reported and its investigated by the proper authorities," said Dye.
If your child has experienced a form of abuse, Dye says they offer free counseling to victims and their family members.
"Just let them know, this is not going to define who they are, they still can make that choice," said Dye.
If you need to report a possible case of abuse, just click here.