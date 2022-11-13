A Whitwell man is behind bars after trying to cash-in on a nine-and-half carat diamond ring out of Hixson.
The diamond was worth a whopping, $95,000 and was later recovered about 90 minutes away at a jewelry store in Cobb County.
In most cases, stolen jewelry is almost never returned to its rightful owner.
Brandon McNeece thought he had a foolproof plan when he showed up at the jewelry store with documentation he thought was enough to sell the ring.
The store's owner says she may not have traced it back to the real owner had it not been reported as stolen.
Rhonda Brummet, the Co-Founder of Celestial Jewelers, says McNeece had the 9.5 carat diamond ring and a picture of the appraisal certificate that showed it was worth 95-thousand dollars.
But, the picture failed to show the name written on the paperwork.
It would have worked if Brummett had not seen the address McNeece poorly tried to cover up.
"I went to the back I did a reverse search on Google found some phone numbers, and told my business partner, hey get on the phone and find out if anyone has any missing jewelry," said Brummett.
Once she was able to prove the ring was missing, Brummet and her partner alerted police.
Brummett says the time-frame between when your jewelry is reported stolen to when someone tries to sell it can make or break whether you get it back.
"It is very rare to actually get pictures of stolen jewlery. So it makes it a lot harder for us to look to see if we can find it," she explained.
Some laws require jewelry shops to wait 30 days before they melt items down for re-sale.
In other places, owners have nearly seven days to report stolen jewelry.
If you are in the market to purchase a ring or secure the jewelry you already have there are ways to keep your most cherished items safe.