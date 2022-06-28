The owner of a Chattanooga bar appeared in Hamilton County Chancery Court to discuss the status of their beer license on Tuesday.
Opening statements started the arguments surrounding six violations and four suspensions against The Blue Light on Station Street. Co-owner of The Blue Light, Brian Joyce, started on the stand and multiple witnesses who issued the citations followed.
The violations were given to the bar September 2021 to October of 2021. The Blue Light was opened in August of last year. Owners of the bar say they are being targeted.
"They are not out there to run a dangerous establishment. Proof will show, that they did not do so. That they have taken many steps to create a fun, exciting venue for people to gather. That is not disorderly," Scott Maucere, Defense Attorney for Brian Joyce said.
"The issues that are involved in this matter for the hearing and review are that the Beer Board actually sustained six different violations and imposed four different suspensions on this establishment, before ultimately revoking the petitioners beer permit. We believe that was appropriate and reasonable to do so in connection with the operations which were conferring at this location."
Arguments were focused on possible intoxication levels of a co-owner on the job, serving alcohol in glass containers on the street, and a fight that broke out in the area.
Proceedings will continue Wednesday. Stay with Local 3 News for updates.