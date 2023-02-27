A daycare center at the center of a Department of Children's Services investigation has had severe complaints in the past.
Local 3 News is investigating claims of neglect at the daycare after a father said his 2-year-old son broke his femur at the facility, but still doesn't have a clear idea on how that happened.
The daycare told Eric Lane his son fell while playing in the classroom, but a social worker told him the story did not add up, adding the break would be caused by the equivalent force of a two-story fall.
Local 3 News originally reported there were no past violations at the facility, but has since discovered that not to be the case.
In February of 2020, a Department of Human Services inspection report found a range of violations, which stemmed from a complaint filed by an employee at the daycare.
"On February 27, 2020, during an unannounced complaint investigation visit, several educators stated that they had observed another educator in the 12-18 months classroom picking children up from the floor by one arm, spanking children, forcing children's head to their feet, rubbing a child's face in the carpet, forcefully seating children both on the floor and the potty, covering children's faces with blankets during naptime, and covering a child's cot with a blanket and tucking it under the legs of the cot," the letter from the state read. "A period of two weeks passed before they reported these observations to the complaint hotline."
The incident apparently resulted in legal action against the daycare, according to an order from a Hamilton County Circuit Court judge.
The order shows a $20,000 settlement to the family from the daycare related to an accident resulting in injury for a young girl at the daycare.
"There is no greater priority than ensuring the health, safety, and security of every child entrusted to our care, and we take that responsibility seriously," Dan Case, the owner of the daycare franchise, said in a statement to Local 3 News last week. Case has not yet responded to our request for comment to our new reporting.
You won't, however, find those complaints listed on the Department of Human Service's website, despite a detailed database of violations on the state's website. The website currently shows no violations or necessary correction action as a result of 40 inspections dating back to July of 2017.
A department spokesperson said the discrepancy results from an update to the state website. The spokesperson said the reports are being populated and it's possible from facilities have not been updated yet.