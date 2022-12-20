As you start preparing for the Christmas weekend, you'll want to make sure your home is also prepared for the freezing temperatures in the coming days.
When it comes to keeping your home warm this winter Roger McCary, a service technician with Jody Millard Heating and Cooling, said it's vital you have your heating system serviced twice a year to make sure it's at its peak performance.
"When we come out we clean your burners, the flame sensor, make sure there's no spiders or insects inside causing a problem," he explained.
When you don't get your heater serviced, junk can build up inside and you'll be stuck with a cold home and a high electricity bill. Jody Millard, co-owner of the business, said a new unit will cost you around $5,000 to $10,000.
"If it's not running in tip-top shape, it's just going to cost you money," said Millard.
A simple step like changing the filters every month can also keep the heat flowing, but the number one thing you want to do is protect your pipes.
Daniel Williams, Operational Manager at Scenic City Plumbing, said when the weather dips, your pipes can freeze pretty easily.
"If it is a pipe that's not insulated, it can freeze very quickly. And the problem is once it freezes, it swells and when it thaws out it actually ruptures the pipe."
He said keeping your cabinets under your kitchen sink open and the letting water from the faucet drip will help keep your pipes warm.
On the outside of the house, it's crucial to make sure any exposed pipes are insulated and to cover your hose bib.
"This prevents any wind or cold getting into your hose bib to keep it from freezing," said Williams.
You should also know where the main water valve is in case you need to shut it off.
"If you're going to be traveling out of town go ahead and shut your water off, that way you don't come home to a flooded house."
Another tip to save you some money this winter is to leave your thermostat at a certain temperature. McCary said set it at what's best for you and leave it on during the day. If you are leaving for vacation, McCary says it's best to set it around 65 degrees.