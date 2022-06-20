The Federal Reserve approved the largest interest rate hike in nearly three decades last week.
As Americans continue to deal with near-record inflation, this could be the key to slowing down rising costs or it could lead to a recession.
"They're going to continue to raise rates. The risk is that we go too far and that sends us into a recession," Adam Dutton, Financial Advisor at Tandem Financial Partners said.
Experts say the way to get inflation down is by increasing interest rates. It is a fine line between helping and hurting the economy, depending on how high those rates are increased.
"That's the magic question and that's what the Fed is trying to decide. How far do we need to go to slow down inflation and when we actually start to see some relief in the grocery store, at the pump, and so they're going to continue to raise rates until they start to see those inflation numbers come down," He said.
This is the largest interest rate hike since 1994. Circumstances like these in 2008, led to an economic recession.
"The biggest concern is that inflation continues to increase um, and out prices a lot of individuals where things just become so unaffordable it hurts the overall economy and hurts people," He said.
Dutton suggests the best way to prepare for the higher rates will be to reevaluate personal finances now. Pay down credit cards if funds allow, transfer balances to zero percent interest cards, and hold off on big purchases. Most importantly...be patient.
"The business cycle...we have these expansion opportunities. we have contractions and then we have expansion again and that's healthy overall. These types of markets happen. Things contract. Eventually, they'll expand again so that's why being patient in this type of environment really makes a lot of sense," He said.
Take action now to avoid financial pressure later.