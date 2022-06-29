Several events are taking place this weekend to celebrate America's Independence Day in the Scenic City, including the return of Pops on the River Coolidge Park will once again be filled with families enjoying the Fourth of July event on Saturday.
Carla Pritchard, Owner of Chattanooga Presents says they've hosted Pops on the River since 2000. After cancelling the last two celebrations because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Pritchard says they're back in full swing this year.
"It will look very familiar as far as the format and what people have enjoyed over the years, it basically features a free performance by the Chattanooga Symphony and Opera Orchestra at 8 o'clock, that is the big show. Fireworks of course follow that, about 9:45," explained Pritchard.
There will also be some new changes to the events this Saturday.
"We will be pre-seating the symphony's performance at 5:30 with a Motown soul band, Love, Peace and Happiness, they're a local band, a lot of people know and enjoy them. Kind of a fun party band."
The park will be filled with local artisans, food trucks and drink vendors before the show begins. Pritchard said typically around 10,000 people flock to Coolidge Park for the event and parking can be quite hectic.
To help combat the traffic, she said there's a great parking garage on Frasier Ave. and a free shuttle that will pick up people at the Unum parking lot at Lookout and Fourth St.
"That will run from 5 p.m. until 11 p.m. right across the Veterans Bridge and make a loop, so you can actually park in that lot and take the shuttle," said Pritchard.
River St. will close to traffic at 4:30 p.m. and the festivities will start around 5:30 p.m.
As for weather, Pritchard said they will keep an eye on the condition. As of Wednesday, they have no plans of cancelling the event.
Last year, Chattanooga Presents held a smaller event at Miller Park, but there were no fireworks, just a light show. Pritchard said she's looking forward to finally bringing the community together again at Coolidge Park.
Pritchard says they're able to host the event every year thanks to all their sponsors.