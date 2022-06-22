The owner of a bar on Station Street was warned at least twice about possible violence at the bar, months before this past weekend's shooting.
As a result of a months-long investigation into violence on Station Street, Local 3 News discovered Brian Joyce, owner of The Blue Light, was warned that his bar could attract gang members and potential violence.
In October, just two months after the bar opened, police were called to Station Street over a fight that broke out involving as many as 25 people police said were leaving The Blue Light. Officers said a gun was pulled out, and people were wearing colors associated with known gangs in the city.
"We were trying to get as many people there as possible. We just prevented a shooting," a Chattanooga police officer can be heard on body camera video obtained by Local 3 News. "There was a lot of people out in the street. That could have been bad if they just started opening fire on each other."
Later in the video, Joyce can be seen speaking for about 30 minutes with an officer who expressed concerns about the crowd the bar was attracting.
"But do you remember the conversation you and I had before this place ever opened?" the officer asked Joyce on the video captured in October. "And I told you that my concern was it was going to be Coyote Jacks all over again?"
"Yeah, of course," Joyce replied. "I remember it distinctly."
Coyote Jacks was a bar on Cowart Street that shut down in 2019 after several deadly shootings police said were gang-related.
"That's what you had there," the officer said. "You had a rival gang literally just out there to the front. It was a rival gang."
Since that fight in October, Joyce told Local 3 News he has changed security teams and increased the number of armed guards in the bar.
"Time will tell," said a Chattanooga Police Department spokesperson when Local 3 News asked if he believes the bar has since taken appropriate action.
"There's only so much my security team can do inside the bar," Joyce said. "There's only so much Chattanooga Police can do outside the bar. But I think we're all doing the best we can."
The bar's beer license has been revoked multiple times because of fights. But he said he doesn't believe his bar has been policed fairly, saying officers were called out to his bar more often than the ones across the street.
Through multiple public records requests, Local 3 News discovered police were called to Regan's Place and Westbound Bar about a quarter of the time as they were called to The Blue Light. The incidents, however, were mostly minor fights with no charges pressed.
The owner of Westbound Bar, however, was reprimanded by the Chattanooga Beer & Wrecker Board last week for not reporting a fight that happened outside the bar in February.
Joyce told Local 3 News he believed that to be evidence his bar was treated unfairly, since the last time his bar was blamed for a fight, his beer permit was temporarily revoked.
"This establishment had its beer permit revoked for lesser offenses than other bars have committed and kept their beer permits in place," Joyce said.
Nine officers were hired by Woodlot Development Corporation to work security on Station Street, according to an internal affairs investigation.
That company is also owned by Duane Carleo, who also owns Westbound Bar and Regan's Place, which are both in the building owned by Woodlot.
The investigation found five officers were not authorized by the department to work the job and that officers were collecting money from the bar managers.
"The CPD officers' presence, while working the extra employment at 24 Station Street, could lead a casual observer to reasonably believe the officers were working security for the bars / nightclubs," the report reads.
The investigation found the officers not authorized to work the jobs were being given cash by officers who were authorized to work the jobs, which is a violation of city policy. But even the officers who were authorized to work the jobs were found to be in violation of policy because officers are not allowed to work security for businesses where alcohol makes up more than 25% of its profits.
"They were being paid for by one of my competitors," said Joyce. "Which is a conflict of interest and it's also illegal."
The department temporarily suspended the officers' extra jobs in December, citing details revealed in the internal affairs investigation.
"It has been brought to our attention that the job is coordinated by the manager of Regan's Bar," Assistant Police Chief Glenn Scruggs wrote in an email in December that was included in the internal affairs investigation. "The way the permit is currently structured, the officers are working directly for an agent (Duane Carleo) who has a stake in the operation of a bar."
It's not clear if any of the officers working the jobs were punished as a result of the internal affairs investigation.
"The presence of officers on site helped deter criminal activity and created a safer atmosphere for guests and tenants," Carleo wrote to us in a written statement after declining our requests for an interview, citing legal issues. "Unfortunately the area has seen an uptick in crime, including gun violence, in the last several months. During that time, the off duty officers were prevented from monitoring the area. Had the officers been allowed to remain present, the recent violence would likely not have occurred."
Carleo referred to the shooting from this past weekend, which wounded two people.
Joyce said he has asked the police department to increase the number of officers patrolling Station Street, which he said has happened since the mass shooting on McCallie Avenue.
"I think the city has a good plan in place," said Joyce. "They've already stepped up police enforcement of this street. That enforcement was here this past weekend, they'll be back again next weekend."