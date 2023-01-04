The Soddy-Daisy Police Department is warning residents about phone scammers who are targeting vulnerable and elderly people.
Scammers aren't going away and they're coming up with more elaborate ways to get your money.
"So they were trying to get my parents.. steal $2,900 from them. I mean he was really good at it… really good," said victim, Brigitte Watts.
Watts says her parents who are in their 70's, received a call Wednesday morning from someone pretending to be her 30 year old son Cody.
She says the impersonator told her parents Cody had been in a car accident.
"But my parents didn't know that it wasn't him because he said he had stitches all in his mouth," said Watts.
Watts parents were told Cody was driving drunk and after being treated at a hospital, he was taken to the Rhea County Police Department.
She says her parents received another call from someone pretending to be his public defender.
"He was going to defend my son, the bond was going to be $2,900, he needed cash and to take it to the address he has given them," said Watts.
Scared that her son was injured and in jail, Watts says she went to the address given by the scammers but says no one was there.
"So I call him back and I'm like, there is no bondsman in this store, and he's like, "well um, let me get you to another location" and I'm like.. no somethings not right," said Watts.
Watts says she realized her family was being scammed and reported it to the Soddy-Daisy Police Department.
"We probably see.. one maybe two of these scamming calls a week," said Officer Keith Hindmon, with Soddy-Daisy Police.
Hindmon says the scammers they deal with typically target vulnerable and elderly people using a variety of stories to trick them.
"They're obviously getting smarter, coming up with newer scams, I feel like they come up with ne ones daily," said Hindmon.
Hindmon says government entities would never call asking for money over the phone.
He says be cautious of any random calls asking for money and never give out personal information.
Watts has a message for those scammers out there.
"Watch who you try to scam, because it doesn't work on everybody. But I want to tell the public, please be aware, and if you have elderly parents or grandparents, make them aware," said Watts.