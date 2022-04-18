Video of an East Ridge police officer using a stun gun on a man was posted on YouTube last week.
The East Ridge police chief is addressing the incident.
On April 12, an East Ridge police officer attempted to stop a vehicle on Ringgold Road near Camp Jordan because the license plate was registered to another vehicle.
The officer then turned on his lights, but Anthony Wright refused to stop.
Chief Stan Allen said Wright weaved in and out of traffic, holding his head out of the window and was screaming at the officer.
Wright stopped at a Food City, right across the Georgia state line in Catoosa County after a brief chase.
Chief Allen said an employee at the store recorded the felony stop.
The video was later posted on YouTube by an unlisted user.
“The driver was very uncooperative, ignoring many commands to turn around, to not move, to not approach. Eventually they had to go up to him, hands on. When they did, he started fighting and then they got the gentleman on the ground,” Allen said.
Allen said that is when one of his officers attempted to tase Wright using a drive stun tactic, which means the officer has to touch the person with the taser in order for it to activate.
He said his officer was unable to make contact because Wright was fighting officers off.
Allen said on the YouTube video, you can hear the taser multiple times, but he claims the taser never made contact with wright.
“At one point they say that was not having an effect. They stepped back, used a cartridge on the taser and they activated the taser, which sent the two probs into the driver. At that time he stopped resisting and he was able to be handcuffed,” Allen said.
Chief Allen believes it was necessary to tase wright.
“I have watched the body camera footage of all the officers involved and they were within our policy,” Allen said.
Allen also believes the guy who was recording the video was making the situation worse.
“People are absolutely allowed to video police officers during their job as long as they don't interfere. I would not call it interfering, but he was helping to escalate the situation by what he was screaming and he was getting other people and bystanders involved,” Allen said.
Officers involved aren't facing any penalties.
Wright was held in Catoosa County jail for a day, and then transported to Silverdale the following day.
He was charged with felony evading, resisting arrest, driving on suspended license, unlawful removal of registration, and violation of Tennessee financial responsibility.