Starting Tuesday, all abortions are illegal in the state of Tennessee, after the 6th Circuit Court of Appeals lifted the injunction on Tennessee's 6 week abortion ban.
After the new bill was passed, Planned Parenthood of Tennessee held a meeting reminding people, they will stay operational just providing different services.
"Right now we are leaning into navigating patients to care outside Tennessee and providing logistical and financial support to patients who need that care," said CEO of Planned Parenthood of Tennessee, Ashley Coffield.
Ashley Coffield, says they made the difficult decision Tuesday to cancel all of their upcoming procedures. Now the organization is using resources, like abortionfinder.org to direct Tennesseans to the nearest legal abortion clinic out side the state.
"It's going to take time to be able to serve all the people who will be traveling. For example, we are estimating that thirty thousand additional abortion patients a year could be traveling to Illinios," said Coffield.
Coffield clarified medications like the Plan B pill will remain legal in the state while they continue to offer services like birth control, testing and treatment for STI's, cancer screenings and gender affirming hormone care.
Coffield also mentioned telehealth abortion pills through mail are not legal in Tennessee and offered an alternative method.
"In Illinois they could have a telehealth visit, in Illinois, across the state line, and then they could have the pills mailed somewhere in Illinois where they could pick them up," said Coffield.
Another organization offering alternatives to abortions are Choices, who say they will work with people looking to leave the state for the procedure and will provide free resources to those who do keep the child.
"If they are moving forward with that pregnancy, we are here for them, we are here to walk through that journey to connect them with any resource, whether or not choices provides it or connecting them with someone who does," said Executive Director, Carol Ann Ferguson.
Though Planned Parenthood canceled all upcoming procedures, they are now completely booked with patients seeking birth control.
Coffield says the next steps for Planned Parenthood will be seeking additional exceptions for the abortion law to include rape as a valid reason to have an abortion, but she claims this is not an ideal option.
"I don't think someone should have to prove that they've been raped in order to have access to abortions, and that is the problem with an exception rule," said Coffield.