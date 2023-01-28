A plane crash landed at Calhoun's Tom B. David Airport Saturday.
According to Calhoun Police Chief Tony Pyle, the pilot managed to escape and is okay. No reports of injuries on the ground.
According to Airport Manager Dwight Albritton:
"A locally owned Mooney M20-C aircraft based here at Calhoun suffered an engine failure immediately after takeoff on our southbound runway.
"The pilots quickly lowered the landing gear and landed back on the runway with very little pavement remaining. The aircraft skidded off the remaining pavement into the grass and over and embankment on the south end of the runway.
"The aircraft came to a stop about 300 feet south of the runway. Both pilots got out under their own power.
"One Pilot went to the hospital complaining of some lower back pain. The aircraft caught fire and burned substantially. It was quickly extinguished by the Calhoun fire department.
No other injuries are reported. The runway is now back open."

