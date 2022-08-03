A wonderful week for restaurants in the Tennessee Valley.
However, one pizza place scored pretty low when an inspector found toxic items stored near the food.
Little Caesars #1 in Chattanooga scored a 72.
The inspector said the backsplash and floors in the cooler were both dirty. They even noticed the mop sink was spoiled.
An employee did not have their hair tied up properly.
Chicken wings in the cooler were not date marked after being open, according to the inspector.
Single service items were being stored on the floor.
The inspector said a toxic item was stored with the food products by the pizza making station.
Little Caesars was not about to provide adequate cleaning frequency to the inspector.
Managers did not show control over foodborne illness risk factors. The inspector recommends the managers to maintain a daily checklist on cleaning and sanitizing surfaces.
If you have a question about a restaurant, hotel, pool or gym -- call your local health department.
Hamilton County
- 97 Howard High School 2500 S Market Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Howard Connect Academy 100 E 25th Street Chattanooga, TN
- 91 Orchard Knob Middle School 500 N Highland Park Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 96 McConnell Elementary School 8629 Columbus Road Hixson, TN
- 99 Battle Academy 1601 Market Street Chattanooga, TN
- 97 Hunter Middle School 6810 Lebron Sterchi Drive Ooltewah, TN
- 98 Loftis Middle School 8611 Columbus Road Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Signal Mountain Middle/High School 2650 Sam Powell Trail Signal Mountain, TN
- 94 Brainerd High School 1020 N Moore Road Chattanooga, TN
- 92 Super 8 Motel Outdoor Pool 20 Birmingham Highway Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Laurel Cove 6829 Autumn Lake Trail Hixson, TN
- 100 Motel 6 5505 Brainerd Road Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 84 Howard Johnsons 3109 Parker Lane Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Signal Mountain Pool 1111 Ridgeway Avenue Signal Mountain, TN
- 100 Baldwin Park HOA 1207 Neyland Circle Hixson, TN
- 98 Amberleigh Ridge 7205 Aventine Way Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Flipper Bend HOA 8076 Mountain Laurel Trail Signal Mountain, TN
- 96 Magnolia Farms Baby Pool 10227 Magnolia Farms Drive Apison, TN
- 92 Hampton Inn Indoor Pool 74 Starview Lane Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Signal Mountain Golf & Country Club 809 James Boulevard Signal Mountain, TN
- 100 Arbor Landing HOA 1714 Hourglass Pointe Hixson, TN
- 100 Flagstone Pool P.O. Bo 373 Ooltewah, TN
- 98 Monarch Spa 7700 Aspen Lodge Way Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Magnolia Farm Main Pool 10227 Magnolia Farm Drive Apison, TN
- 98 Econo Lodge 150 Browns Ferry Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Signature Oaks Homeowners Association 7711 Signature Parkway Hixson, TN
- 100 Signal Mountain Golf & Country Club 809 James Boulevard Signal Mountain, TN
- 98 Cumberland Youth Foundation 1505 Moore Road Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Grey Hawk Trails 7273 Chimney Rock Trail Signal Mountain, TN
- 96 Homewood Suites 2250 Center Street Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Horizon HOA 2011 Horizons Drive Ooltewah, TN
- 98 Riverside North 3507 Dayton Boulevard Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Village of Ashwood 2400 Baskette Way Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Signal Mountain Wading Pool 1111 Ridgeway Avenue Signal Mountain, TN
- 96 Hampton Inn 74 Starview Lane Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Mountain Oaks Wedding Events & Catering 9508 Church Street Ooltewah, TN
- 100 Firehouse Subs 9032 Old Lee Highway Suite 114 Ooltewah, TN
- 99 DQ Grill & Chill 5433 Highway 153 Hixson, TN
- 100 Everbowl 7407 Igou Gap Road Suite 113 Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Buffalo Wild Wings #256 5744 Highway 153 Hixson, TN
- 100 Dos Bros 5591 Highway 153 Suites 160-162 Hixson, TN
- 100 Stir 1444 Market Street Chattanooga, TN
- 86 China Gourmet 321 Browns Ferry Road Suite A1 Chattanooga, TN
- 93 Zaxby’s #66105 8884 Old Lee Highway Ooltewah, TN
- 100 AJI Peruvian 5035 Ooltewah Ringgold Road #106 Ooltewah, TN
- 90 Bargue 2309 E Main Street Chattanooga, TN
- 92 Sitar Indian Restaurant 200A Market Street Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 89 The Pizza Place 1238 Taft Highway Suite 142 Signal Mountain, TN
- 97 Alton Park Child Development Center 3735 Alton Park Boulevard Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Salsarita’s 9032 Old Lee Highway Suite 120 Ooltewah, TN
- 100 Grey Flower Deli 10930 London Lane Apison, TN
- 97 Huddle House #624 5611 Brainerd Road Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Siskins Early Learning Center – Downtown 1101 Carter Street Chattanooga, TN
- 72 Little Caesars #1 3728 Ringgold Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Arby’s #6576 9200 Lee Highway Ooltewah, TN
- 99 Nic & Norman’s 1386 Market Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Papa Johns 9408 Apison Pike Suite 146 Collegedale, TN
- 100 Subway #32212 9413 Apison Pike Suite 114 Ooltewah, TN
- 98 Comfort Inn & Suites 3117 Parker Lane Chattanooga, TN
- 94 La Quinta Inn Outdoor Pool 311 Browns Ferry Road Chattanooga, TN
- 97 Dupont Elementary School 4134 Hixson Pike Chattanooga, TN
- 97 Hixson Elementary School 5950 Winding Lane Hixson, TN
- 96 Rivermont Elementary School 3330 Hixson Pike Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Big Ridge Elementary School 5210 Cassandra Smith Road Hixson, TN
- 100 The Kettlecorn Man 316 Signal Drive Rossville, GA
- 100 Hanner International (Mobile) 3833 Dayton Boulevard Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Taconooga 207 A Frazier Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 94 Chattanooga Pizza Co 2000 E 23rd Street Suite A Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Sleep Inn 2351 Shallowford Village Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Culture Coffee Co. 610 Georgia Avenue Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 95 Sonic #5363 3222 Cummings Highway Chattanooga, TN
- 90 Apron Strings Catering 3018 Cummings Highway Suite D Chattanooga, TN
- 98 KFC K365005 5323 Highway 153 Hixson, TN
- 99 Penn Station Subs 5241 Highway 153 Hixson, TN
- 90 McDonald’s #3749 2003 Dayton Boulevard Red Bank, TN
- 100 City Green at Northshore 200 Citygreen Way Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 96 Mid-Town Ridge Apartments 312 McBrien Road Apartment 101 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Chick Fil A #3105 5830 Brainerd Road Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 99 Choo-Choo BBQ Smokehouse 9070 Highway 58 Harrison, TN
- 100 Tender Care Learning Center 3242 Wilcox Boulevard Chattanooga, TN
- 92 Popeyes 6104 Ringgold Road Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 86 Countryside Café 8223 Mahan Gap Road Ooltewah, TN (Follow-Up)
- 98 Elks Lodge #91 1067 Graysville Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Heritage Landing 1100 Heritage Landing Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 96 New Castle Square Apartments #2 5700 Roper Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Chabad of Chattanooga 950 Vine Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Forest Hills Villa 2530 Forest Villa Circle Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Alexian Village 437 Alexian Way Signal Mountain, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Best Western Heritage Inn 7641 Lee Highway Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 YMCA North River Therapy 4138 Hixson Pike Chattanooga, TN
- 100 River Rock Cove Pool 4159 Zephyr Lane Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Cross Creek Villas 4025 Oakwood Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 94 TownePlace Suites 7010 McCutcheon Road Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Chattanooga Charter Lower School of Excellence 2029 E 23rd Street Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Flats at 58 6887 Spence Lane Harrison, TN
- 100 Chattanooga Yacht Club 9400 N Hickory Valley Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Baylor School 461 Raider Lane Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 98 The Haven at Commons Park 7477 Commons Boulevard Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Moccasin Bend Mental Health Institute Moccasin Bend Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Integra Preserve Pool 9100 Integra Preserve Court Ooltewah, TN
- 100 YMCA North River Lap Pool 4138 Hixson Pike Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Lakeshore Estates Community Club Pool 4818 Montcrest Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Park City Restaurant and Lounge 624 East Main Street Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Mr. Burrito Friends, Inc. 517 E M L King Boulevard Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 93 Hardee’s #42 220 Brown’s Ferry Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Aqua Tots 125 Cherokee Boulevard Suite 127 Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Embassy Suites 2321 Lifestyle Way Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Vaden Village 6634 Vaden Village Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Lake Breeze Subdivision 6162 Stoney River Drive Harrison, TN
- 98 Tennessee Baptist Children’s Home Pool 6623 Lee Highway Chattanooga, TN
- 100 La Quinta Inn & Suites Pool 5000 New Country Drive Hixson, TN
- 97 East Ridge Middle School 4400 Bennett Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Point Christian Academy (School) 4000 Dayton Boulevard Chattanooga, TN
- 100 UTC Pool 615 McCallie Avenue Department 1701 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Cambridge Square Pool 7092 Cheston Way Ooltewah, TN
- 100 Oak Haven Pool 2314 Weeping Willow Drive Ooltewah, TN
- 100 Homewood Subdivision Pool 9401 Homewood Circle Ooltewah, TN
- 100 Mulberry Park Pool 9690 Collier Place Ooltewah, TN
- 100 Hawthorne at the Summit Pool 8602 Summit Peak Way Ooltewah, TN
- 100 Skyfall HOA Pool 9284 Skyfall Drive Ooltewah, TN
- 100 Windridge Apartments 1175 Pineville Road Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Residence Inn 2340 Center Street Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Ridgedale Baptist Church Camp Pool 1826 Hickory Valley Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Hidden Lake Community Pool 3171 Roundabout Lane Chattanooga, NT
- 96 The Ridges of Crystal Brook HOA Pool 9381 Peppy Branch Trail Apison, TN
- 100 Wellesley Subdivision Pool 4228 Wellesley Drive Ooltewah, TN
- 100 Stillwater HOA Pool 7975 Stillwater Circle Ooltewah, TN
- 92 Ledford at Hamilton Place 1701 N Concord Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Northshore Village 621 Memorial Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 94 Riverside North 3507 Dayton Boulevard Chattanooga, TN
- 100 The Legends @ White Oak Pool 9211 Lawford Way Ooltewah, TN
- 98 Pinnacle Condominium Pool 1131 Stringers Ridge Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Sonesta Select Chattanooga 2210 Bams Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Ronald McDonald House 200 Central Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Six18 Restaurant & Lounge 618 Georgia Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 98 The Village at Apison Pike 8605 Trade Wind Circle Ooltewah, TN
Bradley County
- 97 Dos Bros 4450 Frontage Road NW Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 98 Springplace Take Out 2310 Springplace Road Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 99 El Taco Madre Mobile Unit 2803 Bo Street Cleveland, TN
- 97 Wendy’s 401 Stuart Road Clevlenad, TN
- 100 Holiday Motel 1600 S Lee Highway Cleveland, TN
- 84 Budget Inn 1510 S Lee Highway Cleveland, TN
- 92 Burger King #24504 960 Paul Huff Parkway NW Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 94 Starbucks #17746 615 Paul Huff Parkway Suite 100 Cleveland, TN
- 82 Oak Spring Pool 3440 Ocoee Street Cleveland, NT
- 98 YMCA Outdoor Pool 220 Urbane Road NE Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 97 Tako Yaki Japanese Restaurant 172 Old Mouse Creek Road Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 KOA Swimming Pool 648 Pleasant Grove Road McDonald, TN
- 92 Tinsley Park Pool Kenneth Tinsley Park Cleveland, TN
- 94 Local Nutrition of TN 226 1st Street Cleveland, TN
- 100 Taco Bell #040162 3089 Pleasant Grove Road SW McDonald, TN
- 93 Taco Bell #029009 2491 Keith Street Cleveland, TN
- 98 KOA Kampground 648 Pleasant Grove Road McDonald, TN
Catoosa County
- 90 Applebee’s 2219 Battlefield Parkway Fort Oglethorpe, GA
- 91 Farm to Fork, LLC 120 General Lee Street Ringgold, GA
- 96 Hardee’s (Battlefield Parkway) 1086 Battlefield Parkway Fort Oglethorpe, GA
- 92 Jack’s Family Restaurants 56 Lakeshore Drive Fort Oglethorpe, GA
Dade County
None
Murray County
- 97 Saucey Bones BBQ 1109 N Third Avenue Chatsworth, GA
- 96 Tacos Corona 2680 Highway 225 North Chatsworth, GA
Walker County
- 100 Round Pond Retreat 1949 Round Pond Road LaFayette, GA
Whitfield County
- 100 Cali Munchies 343 N Hamilton Street Dalton, GA
- 93 Japanese Grill 816 Walnut Square Boulevard Suite 28A Dalton, GA