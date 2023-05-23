Catoosa County High School Seniors who want to join law enforcement, have a chance to get ahead in their career.
This is a first of its kind program in the state of Georgia.
Through a pilot program for law enforcement recruiting this semester Catoosa County Sheriff's Office was able to hire four graduating seniors and get their law enforcement careers started.
Ringgold High School’s Max Baker is one of 17 students who was a part of the program and one of the four students who got hired on by the Sheriff's Office to become a correctional officer.
Baker said the program has set him up for success in his career.
“I was going to work at the jail for a few years and see how I like it, then I would consider going to the police academy when I turn 21. That is the youngest you can be to join it; it is probably what I am going to do. I am thinking later, I am exactly sure but I might go back and go to college and get a four year. If you want to work in any kind of federal agency, they require a four year,” Baker said.
Catoosa County Sheriff Gary Sisk said the program will be a part of the College and Career Academy that Catoosa County Schools is opening in the fall.
The Georgia Peace Officer Standards and Training Council awarded accreditation for the pathway in 2022.
That allowed the voluntary course to start this semester, giving students a chance to earn a basic jail officer certification.
“It was two things we wanted to get out of this program was we wanted to give students who had an interest in this profession a career path to be able to come to work and get some experience,” Sisk said.
"It also gives me some employees to then work with. Here I have 18-year-olds who we can hopefully continue to work with shape, grow,” Sisk said.
Sisk said if you complete the program and pass the test for the certification it is an opportunity those interested in law enforcement can't pass up.
“We are giving you the abilities to work today, graduating from high school, 18-years-old, coming to work at the sheriff's office starting out about 38-thousand dollars a year, full benefits, retirement, paid time off for an 18-year-old,” Sisk said.
Baker said he is thankful that one of his teachers introduced him to the program.
“I was taking a couple of his law enforcement classes but I hadn't put any real consideration into joining that line of work, but he really showed me that option and was a big deal for me,” Baker said.