Cancer affects everyone. Either you're like Beverly Thompson, whose had family members with cancer or like her friend Linda Pascal whose had cancer herself.
Thompson said her mother had breast cancer, her sister had childhood cancer and last fall her brother was diagnosed with tongue cancer. Thompson also battled Melanoma.
After seeing their friends and family and even dealing with cancer themselves, Thompson and Pascal realized how difficult it is for people living with certain types of cancer.
"When my brother was diagnosed last year, it has been a real struggle. He's still in therapy, he is cancer free, but he still can't eat," said Thompson.
Thompson and Pascal got together to figure out a way they can help fund research for all cancers.
Since the two bestfriends love playing Pickleball, they thought what better way than to host a round robin pickleball tournament.
"We're hoping to get a 144 players of all different levels, it should be a really fun day."
The tournament will be held at the Mccallie School's indoor tennis facility on November 20th. Thompson said there will also be a wall of hope to honor cancer survivors.
"For $10, you can basically purchase a pickleball, a big pickle ball and we're going to put in honor of, or in memory of, and we're going to have those on display."
Thompson said it all thanks to the Chattanooga Parks and Rec department and American Cancer Society they're able to host the fundraiser.
She said they're excited to take a swing for cancer research.
"I hope people will continuously support the fighters, remember our angels like my mom and sister and never give up hope and cancers matter, they all matter because we never know when they're going to strike," expressed Thompson.