The organization Semillas and some in the Latin American community are calling for Hamilton County School Board Member Rhonda Thurman to resign.
Thurman has been criticized for comments she made about Spanish speaking students being a burden on the school system.
More than 1,000 people have signed a petition asking Thurman to resign. She tells us that is not going to happen.
"I mean, if that makes them feel better that is fine, but it holds no power," said Thurman.
Co-founder of Semillas, Mo is the driving force behind this movement, collecting signatures and demanding Thurman to resign. For his safety, he says, he chose to keep his full name to himself.
"Our community will hold you accountable. You are elected to represent us, and it is your time to do your job," said Mo.
Thurman made this statement to the Chattanoogan in August:
"We had about 8,000 Hispanic students last school year, and at last count the number was 8,671 this year. They arrive everyday at schools like Howard in groups of five or more. It is mind-boggling to me the burden it puts on the schools, the teachers and the taxpayers."
Mo says after Thurman made these comments, his organization has been getting harassed.
"And from there the flood gates have opened, from threats to calling immigration forces, hateful messages, etcetera. It was very scary coming here, but nonetheless I am very proud that me and our community were able to speak," said Mo.
Thurman explains what she says she meant by her comment.
"I just said, as you heard, all the extra services we have to provide, all the extra staff we have to hire, all of the rezoning we have to do, I just said it was putting a burden on the schools," said Thurman.
Thurman says she believes the Hispanic community is not mad about what she said, but they are upset it came from her. She referenced a comment made by fellow board member Marco Perez.
"He says the word 'significant impact' and it doesn't get any emotional outburst from anyone, I use the word 'burden' and it does," said Thurman.
Several people spoke to the school board Thursday night, sharing stories of Hispanic students and parents not feeling welcome at the schools.
"I had absolutely no idea what was going on, I had to fumble and mumble as I tried my very best to quote on quote speak English," said Mo.
The board did discuss in length hiring more translators for the school and creating a task force to better serve non-English speaking students.
Mo says he is happy the board is taking steps but he hopes this is just the beginning.
"So it really is a historical moment, and it is time for each individual school member to choose which side of history they want to be on," said Mo.
Mo is continuing to collect signatures and encourages others in the community to reach out to Semillas to show support.