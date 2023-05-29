Paul Barys is back with an adoptable pet from the Humane Educational Society in this week's Paul's Pets!
Meet Boss, a two-year-old canine male who loves to curl up by the fire almost as much as he loves a good walk.
HES says Boss is a mix of Retriever, Labrador, and Rottweiler. This furry friend is naturally playful, but still loves to relax in the evenings.
If you’re interested in adopting one of Paul’s Pets, you can visit HES Chattanooga at 4155 Randolph Circle, call 423-624-5302 or click here to learn more.
