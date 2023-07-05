Officials at the Chattanooga National Cemetery say they have been working around the clock to get a large tree removed.
misheele kochel interim director of the Chattanooga national cemetery says the damage from the weekend storms stretched from the cemetery to the street with some graves being uncovered and headstones destroyed.
"To the families that are very personal to them it's not just a headstone to them, said Kochel." She says they were notified of the damage late Sunday night and crews with the cemetery immediately began cleaning up. Kochel says the cemetery is repairing all graves and headstones free of charge to the families and adds the total estimate in damages is about ten thousand dollars. The cemetery plans to have the tree removed by next week.