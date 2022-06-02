Good morning, today will have on and off scattered showers and storms, especially from noon through the evening. A few of these storms may become strong to marginally severe with damaging wind gusts as the primary threat. Storms may also produce frequent lightning along with heavy rainfall. Today will be partly sunny overall with more sunshine in the morning and highs in the mid-80s, around 87 in Chattanooga. Wind from the west at 5-10mph. For tonight, activity should generally end before 11pm with a mostly cloudy sky overnight and lows in the mid-60s.
Friday will have a few residual light showers and a partly sunny sky with gradually decreasing clouds. Expect the humidity to decrease and highs to be cooler in the low 80s. Saturday will be a beautiful day with a mostly sunny sky, low humidity, and a high of 85. Sunday now looks to have a 30% chance for scattered showers/storms under a partly sunny sky and a high of 86.