T.G.I.F, everyone! We are enjoying a partly sunny, and pleasant afternoon around the region.
A cold front has moved through the Tennessee Valley, ushering in less humidity and slightly cooler temperatures. Highs today will warm into the lower 80s.
This weekend will feature mostly sunny to partly sunny skies. Temperatures will remain on the warm side into the low to mid 80s, but humidity levels will remain rather low.
Next week, a front lifts back to north, ushering in warmer temperatures, more humidity, and potentially daily afternoon pop-up showers & storm chances. The chances will remain fairly low, but at least we will have a chance.