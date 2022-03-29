Happy Tuesday, everyone! It’s a calm day around the area. We’ve got a mix of clouds and sunshine this afternoon, along with breezy and warm temperatures. Highs today should top out in the 70s.
Tonight, look for mostly cloudy breezy & mild conditions. Overnight lows will only drop into the 50s for most of us.
Wednesday into Thursday will be Storm Alert Weather Days. Wednesday will begin with mostly cloudy skies. It will be a warm & very windy day around the area. A Wind Advisory has been issued for all of E. Tennessee & N. Alabama. Southerly winds will be sustained between 15-25 mph, with wind gusts at times up to 45 mph+…Make sure you secure any loose items outside the house before the day gets going. Highs will warm near 80, with the south wind.
Wednesday night, a line of powerful storms will be ongoing to our west, with lots of wind energy. This line will begin to weaken as it approaches our area around Midnight. Still, with lots of wind energy, this line could still produce some wind damage, which will be our primary threat. Am isolated tornado is possible, but the primary threat will be high winds as the line pushes through. Scattered power outages and possibly some tree limbs coming down will be likely.
The main line of rain & storms pushes east of the area early Thursday morning, followed by just scattered showers & clouds throughout the day.