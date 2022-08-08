This year, a bill allowing partisan school board races in Tennessee was signed into law.
This means each board member will identify themselves as Republican, Democrat, or an Independent.
District 11 elect Jill Black who identifies herself as a democrat said she did not agree with the decision to make school board races partisan.
She does not believe partisan school board races are what is best for schools, students, or the community.
Hamilton County School Board District 11 Elect Jill Black said over the last decade partisan politics have not served the people well and will continue to divide everyone.
“I think the best governance happens locally and making more local offices partisan allows national issues that do not have a whole lot of barring on what we are doing here in our own community to influence our local elections,” Black said.
Black says regardless of partisanship she is going to advocate for District 11 and all of Hamilton County's students.
She has concerns that the change will cause division amongst parents as well.
“I come to the table with good faith. I come to the table wanting to listen and have a good discussion. The only thing that I ask is that every else comes to the table with me with good faith as well, whether or not they voted for me, whether or not they tend to agree with me,” Black said.
Republican Representative for District 3 Joe Smith said politics in the classroom is not new and disagreements will happen, but everyone has the same goal.
“I believe with all my heart that the 11 people that are going to be sitting at that best have one thing in common and that is to provide the best education opportunities that we can for Hamilton County students,” Smith said.
Both Smith and Black can agree to put their party aside and focus on students.
“My hope is whether you are an R, D, or an I we will lay those differences aside and work together to do just that and that's provide the best education opportunities we can,” Smith said.